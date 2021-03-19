Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It offers tablets, dietary supplements and drugs for the treatment of women’s health. The company’s product pipeline consists of Methylphenidate HCl ER 72 mg Tablets, Osmolex ER(TM), Lorzone(R), ConZip(R), Divigel(R) and OB Complete(R). Its delivery system includes Osmodex(R) drug delivery system. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Public Limited Company is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist lowered their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.92.

OSMT opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.21. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $235.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 2.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,106,000 after buying an additional 977,151 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,023,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after purchasing an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 561,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 135,649 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 184.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 341,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 221,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 332,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 187,112 shares during the last quarter.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

