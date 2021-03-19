Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $135.00

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

OSK has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.78.

OSK opened at $119.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.81. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $46.72 and a 12-month high of $123.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.40. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

In other news, CEO Wilson R. Jones sold 3,074 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $286,466.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,618,271.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ignacio A. Cortina sold 8,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.47, for a total value of $815,171.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,250.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,148,649 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Anderson Hoagland & Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 24,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Oshkosh by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

