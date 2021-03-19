Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Issues Earnings Results

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OCDX stock traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.97. The company had a trading volume of 68,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,089. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.23. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $18.65.

OCDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.27.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business in the United States. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a broad spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

