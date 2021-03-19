Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $16.61

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.61 and traded as high as $23.00. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $22.15, with a volume of 36,084 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORRF. TheStreet raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 12th.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $248.17 million, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.99 and a 200 day moving average of $16.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $30.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 16.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Barbara E. Brobst sold 3,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $64,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,026.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas R. Quinn, Jr. bought 1,411 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.31 per share, with a total value of $25,835.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,321.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 459.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Orrstown Financial Services by 306.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, construction, and other commercial purpose loans, as well as industrial loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.