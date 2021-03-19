ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in ORIX were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in ORIX during the third quarter worth approximately $20,633,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 388,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,025,000 after purchasing an additional 29,866 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,217 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ORIX in the 3rd quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ORIX by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,806,000 after purchasing an additional 10,018 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ORIX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of IX stock opened at $90.07 on Friday. ORIX Co. has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $90.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.04.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

