Orion Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $104.44 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded up 27.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 19th. One Orion Protocol token can currently be purchased for $25.65 or 0.00043946 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $529.76 million and approximately $104.44 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 44.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.58 or 0.00453254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $38.35 or 0.00065705 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.39 or 0.00141140 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00062221 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.03 or 0.00676719 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00076812 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,651,000 tokens. The official message board for Orion Protocol is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orion Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

