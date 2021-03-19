Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Raised to $77.00

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.37% from the stock’s current price.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $68.75 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.13.

NYSE ORCL opened at $66.74 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $196.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $43.88 and a fifty-two week high of $73.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total value of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,134,080.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $28,012,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,012,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,513,000 shares of company stock worth $101,994,460 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in Oracle by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 14,839 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Oracle by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 15,478 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 48,426 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. 47.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

