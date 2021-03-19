Oppenheimer Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ameresco in a report issued on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the utilities provider will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ameresco’s FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $314.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.61 million.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AMRC. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NYSE AMRC opened at $44.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Ameresco has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 64.9% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $172,639.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,842,898 shares in the company, valued at $102,630,989.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicole E. Bulgarino sold 27,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $1,220,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,972. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,083,664 shares of company stock valued at $55,138,391 over the last 90 days. 51.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

