Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 39,690 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,758 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZIX by 256.7% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $573,000. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new position in shares of ZIX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Taher Elgamal sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $194,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $635,055.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 20.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens began coverage on ZIX in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ZIX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.58.

NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $7.50 on Friday. Zix Co. has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The firm has a market cap of $428.18 million, a PE ratio of -24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.03). ZIX had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 63.79%. The company had revenue of $57.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.79 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zix Co. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

