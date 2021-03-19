Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,722 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,094,000. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 23.1% in the third quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in 21Vianet Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 110,530 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 18,551 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.07.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

