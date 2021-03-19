Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,722 Shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 26.8% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,378,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,243,000 after acquiring an additional 713,183 shares during the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 284.4% in the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 3,242,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,201 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,285,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,754 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,015,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $69,919,000 after acquiring an additional 52,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 21Vianet Group by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,665,000 after acquiring an additional 156,356 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

VNET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $33.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.69 and a 52 week high of $44.45.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.