Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 13,074 Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,604 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,074 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 108.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the third quarter worth $41,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE COG opened at $17.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day moving average of $18.01. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

