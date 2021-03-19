Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases New Position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of C3.ai during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in C3.ai by 80.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 34,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,220 shares during the period.

Get C3.ai alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of C3.ai in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $75.81 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $183.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.53.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $454,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 670,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,927,128.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.31, for a total transaction of $938,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 670,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,167,766.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,828,751 shares of company stock worth $413,906,594.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

Recommended Story: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI).

Receive News & Ratings for C3.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C3.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.