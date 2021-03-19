Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Urban Outfitters were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 157.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on URBN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Urban Outfitters from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $39.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.28. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $41.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -497.63, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.