Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $260,000 Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN stock opened at $300.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.40. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12-month low of $155.91 and a 12-month high of $324.99.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.