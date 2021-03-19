Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Cuts Stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 38.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,604 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 13,074 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,928 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,709,919 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $76,677,000 after buying an additional 652,366 shares during the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock opened at $17.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 0.16. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $22.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Johnson Rice reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a report on Monday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.22.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 173,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

