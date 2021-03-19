Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 719 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter worth about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FNV shares. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.93.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $123.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.58. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $93.01 and a 1 year high of $166.11. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

