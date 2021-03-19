Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 1,305 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 93.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $234,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IYJ opened at $104.47 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $123.05 and a twelve month high of $158.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.69.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

