Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,277 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,518.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $88.37 and its 200 day moving average is $126.68. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.01 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business had revenue of $145.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

