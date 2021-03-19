Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Takes $286,000 Position in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 46.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 79,259 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Transportation ETF stock opened at $88.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.58. SPDR S&P Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $36.92 and a 52 week high of $90.08.

