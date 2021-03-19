Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 390 Shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPD were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPD. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PPD by 601.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,781,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,814,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PPD by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,261,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,415 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of PPD by 1,749.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,681,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,731 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of PPD in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,414,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of PPD by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,322,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,919,000 after purchasing an additional 647,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PPD opened at $37.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.02. PPD, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.08 and a 52-week high of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.27.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PPD. Citigroup upped their price objective on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

In other news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,492 shares of company stock worth $6,797,846.

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

