Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,329 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in Primo Water by 646.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRMW. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Primo Water from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank raised Primo Water from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

PRMW opened at $16.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Primo Water Co. has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.07). Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $508,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 319,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,950.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.38% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

