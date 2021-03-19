Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New $275,000 Investment in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in State Street by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd grew its position in shares of State Street by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of State Street by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 9,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in State Street by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,523 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in State Street by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Andrew Erickson sold 11,000 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total transaction of $806,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,324,480.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.38.

NYSE:STT opened at $85.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.29. The company has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $87.89.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

