Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,423 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 158,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 2.0% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 169,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers stock opened at $13.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.88 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day moving average is $10.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. SITE Centers Corp. has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $14.42.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.27). SITE Centers had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 3.76%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a boost from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

In other SITE Centers news, Director Alexander Otto sold 113,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.29, for a total transaction of $1,163,799.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,237,418 shares in the company, valued at $311,143,031.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 140,498 shares of company stock worth $1,443,513 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SITC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $8.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SITE Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $9.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.39.

SITE Centers Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

