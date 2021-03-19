Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FOX were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOX opened at $40.40 on Friday. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $19.13 and a 1 year high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $23.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.71 and a 200-day moving average of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.14.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

