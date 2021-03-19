Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Invests $251,000 in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,434 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $70.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.61 and a 200-day moving average of $71.59. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.79. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.71 and a 52-week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 45.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total value of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.59.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.