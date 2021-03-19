Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $360,000 Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,218 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 5.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,826,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $835,807,000 after purchasing an additional 41,154 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in W. P. Carey by 15.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 107,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 14,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $69.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.09. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.62 and a 1 year high of $76.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.15 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.048 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of W. P. Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

