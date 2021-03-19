Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 86.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

NYSE ELF opened at $27.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 146.06 and a beta of 2.02. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $29.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson cut their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.90.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 11,744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $323,429.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,632,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 200,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $5,032,515.00. Insiders sold a total of 542,152 shares of company stock worth $13,588,649 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.