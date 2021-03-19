Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $268,000 Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRU stock opened at $87.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $52.50 and a 52-week high of $102.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.20.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. TransUnion had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $698.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.76%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TRU. Jefferies Financial Group raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded TransUnion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.62.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 5,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $458,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,106.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John T. Danaher sold 21,178 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total transaction of $1,938,634.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,545.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,384 shares of company stock worth $3,403,796. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

