Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $267,000 Stock Holdings in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PPD were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PPD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPD by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in PPD by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 24,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in PPD by 148.0% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPD by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the period. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PPD opened at $37.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.00 billion and a PE ratio of 247.27. PPD, Inc. has a one year low of $13.08 and a one year high of $38.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.02.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PPD. Zacks Investment Research lowered PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 60,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $2,176,351.56. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,492 shares of company stock worth $6,797,846.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

