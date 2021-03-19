Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,696 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRIP. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at about $14,075,000. Polar Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 9.4% during the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 4,249,944 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $83,256,000 after purchasing an additional 363,891 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 520.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 268,229 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after purchasing an additional 225,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TripAdvisor by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,259,027 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $237,695,000 after purchasing an additional 224,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of TripAdvisor during the fourth quarter valued at $5,603,000. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup raised TripAdvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TripAdvisor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.39.

In other TripAdvisor news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,112,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,502. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $487,467.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRIP opened at $58.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.48.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The travel company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.01. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

