Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 116,535 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 751,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 116,535 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for approximately 1.0% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned about 0.11% of Canadian National Railway worth $82,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 4,042.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.26. 47,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 930,484. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.43 and its 200 day moving average is $108.38. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $67.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen cut Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.00.

Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

