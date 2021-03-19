Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Invests $1.74 Million in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,171,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,617,000 after buying an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Erie Indemnity by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERIE traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.00. 2,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,139. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.24 and its 200-day moving average is $235.33. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $266.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 0.43.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The company had revenue of $609.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.88 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.32%.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

