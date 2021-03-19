Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $2.19 Million Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.79. 35,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $25.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.71.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The firm had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CPRT shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research raised Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.20.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.76, for a total transaction of $4,191,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,034,851 in the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

