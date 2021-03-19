Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Boosts Stock Holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE:GHG) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,134,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,830 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in GreenTree Hospitality Group were worth $28,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in GreenTree Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in GreenTree Hospitality Group by 44.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642 shares during the period.

GHG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,526. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $15.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GHG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 34 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 3,957 hotels with 290,026 rooms in operation covering 339 cities in China, and an additional 949 hotels with 68,522 rooms that were contracted for or under development.

