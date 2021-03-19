Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Acquires New Shares in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,876 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 524.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 216.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHKP shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Pritchard Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.05.

NASDAQ:CHKP traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $117.87. The stock had a trading volume of 12,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,183. The company has a market capitalization of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1-year low of $83.72 and a 1-year high of $139.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $117.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.85.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 41.47% and a return on equity of 25.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

