Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Oncorus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCR) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 229,300 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the February 11th total of 185,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 152,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oncorus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Maxim Group began coverage on Oncorus in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oncorus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ:ONCR opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.40. Oncorus has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $37.86.

Oncorus (NASDAQ:ONCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts anticipate that Oncorus will post -8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONCR. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oncorus in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000.

Oncorus, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop viral immunotherapies for cancer patients. Its lead product candidate is ONCR-177, an intratumorally administered viral immunotherapy based on its oncolytic herpes simplex virus type 1 platform that it is in Phase I clinical trial to treat various cancers.

