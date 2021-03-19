ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.14)-(0.07) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of ($0.15). The company issued revenue guidance of $205.5-208.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $204.93 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.14–0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONTF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ON24 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON24 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ON24 presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.00.

NYSE ONTF opened at $53.52 on Friday. ON24 has a 52 week low of $45.90 and a 52 week high of $81.98.

In other news, CEO Sharat Sharan sold 147,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $7,372,650.00. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 87,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.75 per share, with a total value of $6,563,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 94,006 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,882.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides cloud-based Webcasting and virtual communication solutions for demand generation, partner enablement, virtual talent development, product launches, user conference, virtual trade shows, sales enablement, customer communications, and training applications. Its products include ON24 Platform; ON24 Webcast Elite; ON24 Engagement Hub; ON24 Target; ON24 Intelligence; ON24 Connect; and ON24 Virtual Environment.

