Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s (OLLI) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $107.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $94.00. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on OLLI. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.31.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $86.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1-year low of $32.26 and a 1-year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,101,000 after buying an additional 127,576 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after acquiring an additional 53,169 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,620,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,272,000 after buying an additional 70,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,832,000 after buying an additional 84,298 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

