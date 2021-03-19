Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.59. The company had a trading volume of 88,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,335. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a twelve month low of $32.26 and a twelve month high of $123.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.96 and its 200-day moving average is $89.32.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.13.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total value of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

