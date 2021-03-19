Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target Lowered to $104.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $104.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OLLI. Morgan Stanley lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 target price (up from $94.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.13.

Shares of OLLI traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,335. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $32.26 and a 52-week high of $123.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

About Ollie's Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

