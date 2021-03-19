Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Receives $93.31 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $93.31.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $128.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Bank of America cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $104.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th.

OLLI stock traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,406,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,335. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52 week low of $32.26 and a 52 week high of $123.52.

In related news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,880,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,101,000 after buying an additional 127,576 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,381,000 after buying an additional 53,169 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,193,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,620,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,079,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,272,000 after buying an additional 70,926 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,061,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,832,000 after buying an additional 84,298 shares during the period.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

