Olin (NYSE:OLN) Upgraded by Tudor Pickering to “Buy”

Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Olin (NYSE:OLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $47.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Olin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Olin has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.06.

OLN opened at $38.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.06, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $42.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 185,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 40,291 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 302,299 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 357,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

