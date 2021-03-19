Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Position Boosted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 60.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 548.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 37.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

NYSE ORI opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.76. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $22.71.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.83%.

In other Old Republic International news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy acquired 1,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.94 per share, with a total value of $26,958.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,846 shares in the company, valued at $56,749.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 2,102 shares of company stock valued at $41,894 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

