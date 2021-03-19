Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Sells $1,099,818.10 in Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 4,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.65, for a total transaction of $1,099,818.10.

OKTA opened at $209.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.52 and a 12 month high of $294.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 31.29% and a negative net margin of 31.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,128,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,056,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Okta by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 709,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,663,000 after buying an additional 410,210 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Okta by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 914,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,644,000 after buying an additional 306,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in Okta by 1,488,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 148,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,854,000 after buying an additional 148,870 shares in the last quarter. 75.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKTA. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Okta from $282.00 to $313.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.45.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platforms for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

