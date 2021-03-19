Odyssey Price Reaches $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (OCN)

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Odyssey has a market cap of $8.92 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Odyssey has traded up 65.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $263.70 or 0.00457135 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00061348 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00137709 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00057408 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $383.69 or 0.00665148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00075840 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Odyssey Token Profile

Odyssey’s genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official website is odysseia.top . The official message board for Odyssey is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Odyssey Token Trading

