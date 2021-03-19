ODUWA (OWC) Market Cap Tops $2.95 Million

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. One ODUWA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ODUWA has traded up 8% against the US dollar. ODUWA has a total market cap of $2.95 million and $10,546.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,781.36 or 0.99968187 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00038791 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00012208 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00076598 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 67.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000923 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003506 BTC.

ODUWA Token Profile

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

