Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports.

OCGN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.92. 702,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,777,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 3.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Ocugen has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

A number of analysts recently commented on OCGN shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ocugen from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Ocugen from $1.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright upgraded Ocugen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital lowered Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.04.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of wet AMD, diabetic retinopathy, and diabetic macular edema; OCU400 to treat retinitis pigmentosa, a group of rare genetic disorders; and OCU410, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of dry AMD.

