Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Shares Gap Down to $2.34

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at C$2.34, but opened at C$2.09. Obsidian Energy shares last traded at C$2.17, with a volume of 21,319 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.90 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Obsidian Energy to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.54 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.88. The company has a market cap of C$155.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and related production infrastructure in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

