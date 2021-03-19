Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oasis Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It owns, develops, operate and acquire a diversified portfolio of midstream assets primarily in North America. The Company’s midstream services include gas gathering, compression, processing and gas lift services; crude gathering, stabilization, blending, storage and transportation services; produced water gathering and disposal services; and freshwater distribution services. It principally operates primary areas include Wild Basin and Outside of the Wild Basin. Oasis Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oasis Midstream Partners from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Oasis Midstream Partners stock opened at $19.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.05. Oasis Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.83 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a market cap of $651.87 million, a PE ratio of 275.33 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:OMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.94. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oasis Midstream Partners will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Oasis Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.34%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Oasis Midstream Partners by 174.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 5,293 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oasis Midstream Partners

Oasis Midstream Partners LP, together with subsidiaires, provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

